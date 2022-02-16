Performance Test Analyst

12 months extendable contractExperience:-
5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.
– 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
– Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner
– MF ALM.
– Limited knowledge of software development- Experience in Integration Performance Testing.
– API Performance Testing- Web services Performance Testing – Experience in ETL/BI Testing- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.
– Experience in automating API Services. The following will be an added advantage:
– Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
– J-meter and Jira Experience
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Performance Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree