Performance Test Analyst

12 months extendable contractExperience:-

5 to 8 years’ experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.

– 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

– Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner

– MF ALM.

– Limited knowledge of software development- Experience in Integration Performance Testing.

– API Performance Testing- Web services Performance Testing – Experience in ETL/BI Testing- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

– Experience in automating API Services. The following will be an added advantage:

– Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

– J-meter and Jira Experience

Desired Skills:

Automation

Performance Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

