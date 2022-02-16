Quality Systems Controller – Pretoria

Our client, a manufacturer in the FMCG industry, is looking for a Quality Systems Controller to assist the QS Manager with the design, implementation and maintenance of all Quality systems.

Duties and responsibilities

AIB, Yum, Food Defence, FSSC and SQMS standards implementation and managing of systems.

SPC (WinSPC and Sightline) performance monitoring and problem solving. Compile reports for regional and global directors.

Document Control system (Reviewing of procedures, programs, policies, SOPs, work instructions and records).

Auditing and training on the above-mentioned document control system.

Systems implementation and update.

Verification and validation of CCPs.

Supplier Performance monitoring and Approval (provision with specs, COAs, data sheets, supplier audits, delivery conditions, Continuous Guarantees etc).

Distribution centre audits.

Compile training manuals and train associates (employees) on Quality and Food Safety.

Assist R&D during trial runs.

Conduct shelf-life tests, nutritional analysis, and chemical testing.

Conduct validation studies.

Conduct kinetics studies

Environmental program monitoring; uploading on Aybit system; follow up on “out of spec” results; reporting to managers and regional directors.

Process orders on SAP system.

Raising non-conformances internally and externally; follow up and close out of investigation proceedings

Customer Complaints (Major – Report writing and investigation and Minor – Digistics website)- update on Qlik Sense.

HACCP team leader backup – Part of HACCP implementation and monitoring. Attend and lead meetings in absence of QS Manager.

Compile KPI and Spec compliance reports to be sent to customers.

Conduct Internal Food Safety audits; Control, issue, and update Documentation audits; Conduct internal Yum audit twice annually; Conduct annual SQMS audits.

Conduct self-inspections with departmental teams and follow up on action plans.

Conduct Ninja audits with QCs once a month.

Involved with Regulatory authorities including Halal and Kosher. Have to stay updated with regulatory requirements.

Back-up for Quality Controllers when needed.

External audits preparations and C/Action plans.

Adhoc tasks as and when requested by the QS and Country QS manager.

Skills Required

Excellent administrative/document control skills.

Very good understanding of Quality and Food Safety systems and its implementation.

Must be able to handle pressure, irregular hours and be dedicated.

Be a self-starter, have good decision-making skills and not be easily influenced.

Take initiative and be self-motivated.

Qualifications / Experience / Knowledge

Diploma or BTech in Food Technology or Degree in Food Science or equivalent qualification.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in FMCG environment (Bakery preferred)

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a supervisory capacity

GMP-Good Manufacturing Practices HACCP- Hazzard Analysis and Critical Control Point

SQMS- Supplier Quality Management Systems.

AIB and/or YUM Standards

FSSC 22000

Food Defence

Physical requirements / Working conditions

Ability to work in a plant environment with fast moving machinery for extended hours.

Able to work in elevated temperature/high humidity, high flour dust environment.

Work rotating shifts as well as weekends and public holidays in a bakery environment.

Ability to stand/walk for extended periods of time

Required bakery PPE to be worn whilst on duty and in required areas.

No fear for heights.

Not allergic to gluten/ wheat.

Direct reports

3 Quality Controllers.

