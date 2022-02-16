Quality Systems Controller – Pretoria

Our client, a manufacturer in the FMCG industry, is looking for a Quality Systems Controller to assist the QS Manager with the design, implementation and maintenance of all Quality systems.

Duties and responsibilities

  • AIB, Yum, Food Defence, FSSC and SQMS standards implementation and managing of systems.
  • SPC (WinSPC and Sightline) performance monitoring and problem solving. Compile reports for regional and global directors.
  • Document Control system (Reviewing of procedures, programs, policies, SOPs, work instructions and records).
  • Auditing and training on the above-mentioned document control system.
  • Systems implementation and update.
  • Verification and validation of CCPs.
  • Supplier Performance monitoring and Approval (provision with specs, COAs, data sheets, supplier audits, delivery conditions, Continuous Guarantees etc).
  • Distribution centre audits.
  • Compile training manuals and train associates (employees) on Quality and Food Safety.
  • Assist R&D during trial runs.
  • Conduct shelf-life tests, nutritional analysis, and chemical testing.
  • Conduct validation studies.
  • Conduct kinetics studies
  • Environmental program monitoring; uploading on Aybit system; follow up on “out of spec” results; reporting to managers and regional directors.
  • Process orders on SAP system.
  • Raising non-conformances internally and externally; follow up and close out of investigation proceedings
  • Customer Complaints (Major – Report writing and investigation and Minor – Digistics website)- update on Qlik Sense.
  • HACCP team leader backup – Part of HACCP implementation and monitoring. Attend and lead meetings in absence of QS Manager.
  • Compile KPI and Spec compliance reports to be sent to customers.
  • Conduct Internal Food Safety audits; Control, issue, and update Documentation audits; Conduct internal Yum audit twice annually; Conduct annual SQMS audits.
  • Conduct self-inspections with departmental teams and follow up on action plans.
  • Conduct Ninja audits with QCs once a month.
  • Involved with Regulatory authorities including Halal and Kosher. Have to stay updated with regulatory requirements.
  • Back-up for Quality Controllers when needed.
  • External audits preparations and C/Action plans.
  • Adhoc tasks as and when requested by the QS and Country QS manager.

Skills Required

  • Excellent administrative/document control skills.
  • Very good understanding of Quality and Food Safety systems and its implementation.
  • Must be able to handle pressure, irregular hours and be dedicated.
  • Be a self-starter, have good decision-making skills and not be easily influenced.
  • Take initiative and be self-motivated.

Qualifications / Experience / Knowledge

  • Diploma or BTech in Food Technology or Degree in Food Science or equivalent qualification.
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in FMCG environment (Bakery preferred)
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in a supervisory capacity
  • GMP-Good Manufacturing Practices HACCP- Hazzard Analysis and Critical Control Point
  • SQMS- Supplier Quality Management Systems.
  • AIB and/or YUM Standards
  • FSSC 22000
  • Food Defence

Physical requirements / Working conditions

  • Ability to work in a plant environment with fast moving machinery for extended hours.
  • Able to work in elevated temperature/high humidity, high flour dust environment.
  • Work rotating shifts as well as weekends and public holidays in a bakery environment.
  • Ability to stand/walk for extended periods of time
  • Required bakery PPE to be worn whilst on duty and in required areas.
  • No fear for heights.
  • Not allergic to gluten/ wheat.

Direct reports

  • 3 Quality Controllers.

