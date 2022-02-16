Quality Systems Controller – Pretoria
Our client, a manufacturer in the FMCG industry, is looking for a Quality Systems Controller to assist the QS Manager with the design, implementation and maintenance of all Quality systems.
Duties and responsibilities
- AIB, Yum, Food Defence, FSSC and SQMS standards implementation and managing of systems.
- SPC (WinSPC and Sightline) performance monitoring and problem solving. Compile reports for regional and global directors.
- Document Control system (Reviewing of procedures, programs, policies, SOPs, work instructions and records).
- Auditing and training on the above-mentioned document control system.
- Systems implementation and update.
- Verification and validation of CCPs.
- Supplier Performance monitoring and Approval (provision with specs, COAs, data sheets, supplier audits, delivery conditions, Continuous Guarantees etc).
- Distribution centre audits.
- Compile training manuals and train associates (employees) on Quality and Food Safety.
- Assist R&D during trial runs.
- Conduct shelf-life tests, nutritional analysis, and chemical testing.
- Conduct validation studies.
- Conduct kinetics studies
- Environmental program monitoring; uploading on Aybit system; follow up on “out of spec” results; reporting to managers and regional directors.
- Process orders on SAP system.
- Raising non-conformances internally and externally; follow up and close out of investigation proceedings
- Customer Complaints (Major – Report writing and investigation and Minor – Digistics website)- update on Qlik Sense.
- HACCP team leader backup – Part of HACCP implementation and monitoring. Attend and lead meetings in absence of QS Manager.
- Compile KPI and Spec compliance reports to be sent to customers.
- Conduct Internal Food Safety audits; Control, issue, and update Documentation audits; Conduct internal Yum audit twice annually; Conduct annual SQMS audits.
- Conduct self-inspections with departmental teams and follow up on action plans.
- Conduct Ninja audits with QCs once a month.
- Involved with Regulatory authorities including Halal and Kosher. Have to stay updated with regulatory requirements.
- Back-up for Quality Controllers when needed.
- External audits preparations and C/Action plans.
- Adhoc tasks as and when requested by the QS and Country QS manager.
Skills Required
- Excellent administrative/document control skills.
- Very good understanding of Quality and Food Safety systems and its implementation.
- Must be able to handle pressure, irregular hours and be dedicated.
- Be a self-starter, have good decision-making skills and not be easily influenced.
- Take initiative and be self-motivated.
Qualifications / Experience / Knowledge
- Diploma or BTech in Food Technology or Degree in Food Science or equivalent qualification.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in FMCG environment (Bakery preferred)
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in a supervisory capacity
- GMP-Good Manufacturing Practices HACCP- Hazzard Analysis and Critical Control Point
- SQMS- Supplier Quality Management Systems.
- AIB and/or YUM Standards
- FSSC 22000
- Food Defence
Physical requirements / Working conditions
- Ability to work in a plant environment with fast moving machinery for extended hours.
- Able to work in elevated temperature/high humidity, high flour dust environment.
- Work rotating shifts as well as weekends and public holidays in a bakery environment.
- Ability to stand/walk for extended periods of time
- Required bakery PPE to be worn whilst on duty and in required areas.
- No fear for heights.
- Not allergic to gluten/ wheat.
Direct reports
- 3 Quality Controllers.
Desired Skills:
- quality systems
- Quality Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years