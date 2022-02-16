Senior C# Software Developer – Sandton – R900k per annum at Senior C# Software Developer – Sandton – R900k per annum

As a Senior C# Developer, you need to be highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.

You will be required to be highly proficient in understanding and working with the following coding languages: C#, JavaScript, HTML, SQL, and you must be highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.

This is an opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change.

Join this Company that has a dynamic culture cultivates creativity and innovation.

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

C#

JavaScript

HTML

SQL

ASP.Net

MVC

AngularJS

Web API

WCF Web Services

WCF Window Services

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54397 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

HTLM

MVC

Angular

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position