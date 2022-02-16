Senior Data Scientist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Retail Giant with a footprint on the African continent seeks the strong leadership of a highly meticulous Senior Data Scientist to provide oversight over Juniors and provide advanced expertise on statistical and mathematical concepts. You will also be expected to apply and inspire the adoption of advanced Data Science and Analytics across the business by formulating, suggesting and managing data-driven projects while suggesting ways in which insights obtained might be used to inform business strategies. The ideal candidate must possess an Advanced Degree (Masters/PhD) in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or similar discipline, have 5+ years work experience in a similar role with a demonstratable history of devising & overseeing data-centred projects, be proficient in R, Python, SQL, Probability and Statistics, Predictive Modelling and Machine Learning.

DUTIES:

Work in a cross-functional team, collaborating with fellow Data Scientists, Engineers, and Analysts to understand project goals, interpret end-users intent and drive the build, implementation and scale-up of algorithms for measurable impact.

Understand and use ANN’s, CNN’s, RNN’s, Autoencoders, fundamental Data Science concepts (Linear and Logistic Regression, SVM’s, Dimensionality Reduction), Decision Trees, Gradient Boosting, Ensemble Models, etc. to develop Machine Learning models.

Formulate, suggest, and manage data-driven projects which are geared at furthering the business’s interests.

Collate and clean data from various entities for later use by Junior Data Scientists.

Delegate tasks to Junior Data Scientists in order to realize the successful completion of projects.

Monitor the performance of Junior Data Scientists and providing them with practical guidance, as needed.

Select and employ advanced statistical procedures to obtain actionable insights.

Cross-validate models to ensure their generalizability.

Produce and disseminate non-technical reports that detail the successes and limitations of each project.

Suggest ways in which insights obtained might be used to inform business strategies.

Stay informed about developments in Data Science and adjacent fields to ensure that outputs are always relevant.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Advanced Degree (Masters/PhD) in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or similar.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years experience as a Data Scientist.

Proficiency in R or Python, where the latter is preferred.

In-depth understanding of SQL.

Competent in Machine Learning principles and techniques.

Demonstrable history of devising and overseeing data-centred projects.

Probability and Statistics.

Prescriptive Modelling.

Advantageous

Cloud Platform (AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to relay insights in layman’s terms, such that these can be used to inform business decisions.

Outstanding supervision and mentorship abilities and experience.

Capacity to foster a healthy, stimulating work environment that frequently harnesses teamwork.

Compliance with prevailing ethical standards.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Data

Scientist

Learn more/Apply for this position