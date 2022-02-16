Senior Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

Are you a Senior Developer and looking for an environmental change and technical growth? Do you feel that you have reached the plateau at your current company?
If yes, to the above questions this position would be ideal for you.
Key Responsibilities:
- Acquire and maintain in-depth knowledge of your product and understand its internal and external dependencies.
- Analysis of requirements and creation of an appropriate software design, in conjunction with other Developers, according to best practice and organizational initiatives.
The technology stack they work in includes and is not limited to:
- C#, C++, JavaScript
- MS SQL,
- HTML, CSS
- NET
- Angular/React/Polymer Containerization
- Knowledge of web services, API and REST preferred
Key Requirements:
- Minimum 3-year relevant qualification and at least 5 years software development experience OR
- Relevant 1-year certification and at least 7 years software development experience OR
- Minimum 8 years software development experience
Technical leadership:
- Understanding of code design patterns
- Ability to understand complex code
- Track record of effective troubleshooting
- Ability to understand and stay abreast of software development methodologies and best practices
- Appropriate problem-solving skills
- Effective prioritization
- Effective time management
- Software analysis and design skills
- Effective written and verbal communication skills
- Understand Product life cycle
- Technical coaching skills
- Develop and Maintain Software
Growth Of People:
- Agrees to a coaching strategy with team leadership and plays an active role in coaching, be this technical coaching or mentorship.
Knowledge Sharing:
- Proactively shares knowledge about the operational environment.
- Proactively shares knowledge within the team and with key stakeholders.
Are you ready to take your seat amongst the best? Apply now!
