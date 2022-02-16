Senior Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

Are you a Senior Developer and looking for an environmental change and technical growth? Do you feel that you have reached the plateau at your current company?

If yes, to the above questions this position would be ideal for you.

Key Responsibilities:

Acquire and maintain in-depth knowledge of your product and understand its internal and external dependencies.

Analysis of requirements and creation of an appropriate software design, in conjunction with other Developers, according to best practice and organizational initiatives.

The technology stack they work in includes and is not limited to:

C#, C++, JavaScript

MS SQL,

HTML, CSS

NET

Angular/React/Polymer Containerization

Knowledge of web services, API and REST preferred

Key Requirements:

Minimum 3-year relevant qualification and at least 5 years software development experience OR

Relevant 1-year certification and at least 7 years software development experience OR

Minimum 8 years software development experience

Technical leadership:

Understanding of code design patterns

Ability to understand complex code

Track record of effective troubleshooting

Ability to understand and stay abreast of software development methodologies and best practices

Appropriate problem-solving skills

Effective prioritization

Effective time management

Software analysis and design skills

Effective written and verbal communication skills

Understand Product life cycle

Technical coaching skills

Develop and Maintain Software

Growth Of People:

Agrees to a coaching strategy with team leadership and plays an active role in coaching, be this technical coaching or mentorship.

Knowledge Sharing:

Proactively shares knowledge about the operational environment.

Proactively shares knowledge within the team and with key stakeholders.

Are you ready to take your seat amongst the best? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

C#

CSS

JavaScript

MS SQL

HTML

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position