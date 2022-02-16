Senior Java Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a South African based software development company that specifies, designs, builds and supports applications for the commercial, telecommunications, defence, education, and leisure markets.

This position requires a senior Full-stack Java Developer who would join the “revamp” team – this is a total rewrite of the current system in Java.

Ideal Java qualifications would be:

Java full-stack developer

Oracle experience

Tom cat Apache experience

Spring & Hibernate

BPMN tool experience (nice to have only)

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Spring

Hibernate

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

