Senior Network Engineer with Cisco – REMOTE – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A progressive and innovating IT business is looking to hire a technically strong Senior Network Engineer with Cisco, to join their networks and security team.

You will need to have at least 5 years operations experience supporting campus networks, data center LAN and firewalls and be familiar with network types including Cloud, LAN, WAN, WLAN, SAN, and VoIP networks.

Passionate about tech? Innovative and a strategic thinker? Then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

BSC Degree

Cisco

F5

Checkpoint

Solarwinds

Vmware

IBM

Lenovo

Microsoft

MS SQL

Oracle

Sybase

ManageEngine Application Manager

Splunk

Reference Number for this position is TRA53986 which is a Permanent and remote position, offering a cost to company salary of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

Oracle

Sybase

Splunk

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position