Senior Power BI Application Specialist – Cape Town – up to R450 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

One of the largest and most innovative retailers in the African continent that have been around for the longest time are currently in search for a Senior Power BI Application Specialist to join the team.

The incumbent will form part of the Power BI Platform team and will play an integral role in supporting the development of Power BI capability and competency within the Group.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science

6-7 years commercial experience

Power BI

Power BI Service

Power BI Premium

Azure

Power Automate

Responsibilities:

Enhance the Power BI citizen development and competency by providing on-demand and scheduled technical support and assistance

Set up a training schedule and plan and deliver formalised or bite-size training, depending on need or demand, and working in partnership with the learning and development team

Manage the influx of potential training and scheduling with external training providers, working in partnership with the learning and development team

Deliver content that enables and empowers clients to build custom reports, dashboards, and PPT decks

Lead requirements gathering and design activities and translate business requirements into specifications that will be used as the basis to develop reports, dashboards, and budget templates

Liaise with technical teams and business users to analyse and understand requirements in the context of the current business environment and future opportunities

Assist with system design and documentation

