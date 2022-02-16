Software Developer (PHP Programming Language)

The Assistant Developer will be responsible in assisting with developing new solutions and maintaining existing solutions. The candidate must have a good understanding of PHP and C#.NET for porting systems across from PHP to C#.

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Engiineering / Information Systems

3+ years’ experience

Development:

? Web, Windows, Linux and Mobile Development ? C#.NET and PHP. ? ASP.NET, MVC, Web API ? CSS, JavaScript ? jQuery,and Bootstap ? Laravel ? Web Services (REST & SOAP) ? Knowledge of Syncfusion EJ2 for C#/ASP would be Advantageous

Databases:

? SQL Server 2008-2017 ? Mysql ? Database Design ? Database Administration

Applications:

? Windows Server 2008-2019 ? Internet Information Services (IIS) ? Apache ? Visual Studio ? Subversion or Git source control

Desired Skills:

C#.NET

PHP

JavaScript

Laravel

CSS

Mobile Development

Porting

ASP.NET

MySQL

Database Design

Database ADministration

Apache

Visual Studio

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

