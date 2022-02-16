Software Developer (PHP Programming Language)

The Assistant Developer will be responsible in assisting with developing new solutions and maintaining existing solutions. The candidate must have a good understanding of PHP and C#.NET for porting systems across from PHP to C#.
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Engiineering / Information Systems
- 3+ years’ experience
Development:
? Web, Windows, Linux and Mobile Development ? C#.NET and PHP. ? ASP.NET, MVC, Web API ? CSS, JavaScript ? jQuery,and Bootstap ? Laravel ? Web Services (REST & SOAP) ? Knowledge of Syncfusion EJ2 for C#/ASP would be Advantageous
Databases:
? SQL Server 2008-2017 ? Mysql ? Database Design ? Database Administration
Applications:
? Windows Server 2008-2019 ? Internet Information Services (IIS) ? Apache ? Visual Studio ? Subversion or Git source control
Desired Skills:
- C#.NET
- PHP
- JavaScript
- Laravel
- CSS
- Mobile Development
- Porting
- ASP.NET
- MySQL
- Database Design
- Database ADministration
- Apache
- Visual Studio
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma