Software Developer (PHP Programming Language)

Feb 16, 2022

The Assistant Developer will be responsible in assisting with developing new solutions and maintaining existing solutions. The candidate must have a good understanding of PHP and C#.NET for porting systems across from PHP to C#.

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Engiineering / Information Systems
  • 3+ years’ experience

Development:
? Web, Windows, Linux and Mobile Development ? C#.NET and PHP. ? ASP.NET, MVC, Web API ? CSS, JavaScript ? jQuery,and Bootstap ? Laravel ? Web Services (REST & SOAP) ? Knowledge of Syncfusion EJ2 for C#/ASP would be Advantageous

Databases:
? SQL Server 2008-2017 ? Mysql ? Database Design ? Database Administration

Applications:
? Windows Server 2008-2019 ? Internet Information Services (IIS) ? Apache ? Visual Studio ? Subversion or Git source control

Desired Skills:

  • C#.NET
  • PHP
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • CSS
  • Mobile Development
  • Porting
  • ASP.NET
  • MySQL
  • Database Design
  • Database ADministration
  • Apache
  • Visual Studio
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

