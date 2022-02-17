Absa joins Hyperledger Foundation

Absa Bank is one of the newest members to join the Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies.

The bank joins eight other new members from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas adding to the global footprint of Hyperledger Foundation.

Additionally, Hyperledger Foundation, which is hosted at the Linux Foundation, announced that Wipro and Avanza Innovations have completed the requirements to become the newest Hyperledger Certified Service Providers.

Many of the new members are already actively developing and deploying a variety of hyperledger technologies to solve challenges and introduce solutions ranging from global shipping and trade to NFTs and from digital identity to cross chain interoperability.

Hyperledger technologies were highlighted in both the 2022 Forbes Blockchain 50 and Constellation ShortList for Blockchain Technology Platforms for Q1 2022. Hyperledger Fabric far outpaced any other platform among enterprise deployments on this year’s Forbes list.

“When we added Foundation to our name, it was to reflect the growing breadth of the hyperledger community, technology landscape and market impact,” says Daniela Barbosa, executive director of Hyperledger Foundation, and GM: blockchain, healthcare and identity at the Linux Foundation. “We are seeing that growth play out with new technical leadership and projects, additions to our commercial ecosystem and ever widening adoption of our technologies.

“Our newest members, a line-up of organizations looking to build and rebuild markets and economies across a range of industries using a mix of hyperledger technologies, are another sign of our expanding reach.”

Hyperledger Foundation allows organisations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools.

The new general members joining the community are Absa, Datachain, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN), Indicio, IoBuilders, Marketnode, MDxBlocks, PalmNFT Studio, and Zeeve.

“The financial services industry is facing an increasing competitive landscape driven primarily through the application of new technologies, such as distributed ledger,” says Michelle Anderson, head of strategy and digital partnerships: IT office at Absa. “Absa has become a member of Hyperledger Foundation to expand our knowledge and network in the distributed ledger community.

“We intend to broaden our understanding of the use of the technology in the financial services sector and leverage Hyperledger’s enterprise blockchain ecosystems and global open source collaboration to deliver on new propositions to meet our evolving customer needs.”