Business Analyst (Information Systems)

Job Description:
- Primarily operational support for incident and problem management from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)
- Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
- Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
- System Roll out and Go-Live support.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevantequivalent
- Minimum of 3 years experience in IT
- Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.
- Willingness to handle problem and incident management End 2 End
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience in production and logistics processes
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile,Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Officesuite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills andProblem Solving Skills