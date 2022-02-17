Business Analyst (Information Systems)

Feb 17, 2022

Job Description:

  • Primarily operational support for incident and problem management from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)
  • Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
  • Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
  • System Roll out and Go-Live support.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevantequivalent
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in IT
  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.
  • Willingness to handle problem and incident management End 2 End
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience in production and logistics processes
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile,Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Officesuite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills andProblem Solving Skills

