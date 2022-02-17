ERP Software Implementation Project Manager – JHB

Our national client, a leading name in the IT services industry seeks a dynamic and well-experienced IT Project Manager with ERP implementation experience to join their team in Johannesburg on a temporary basis. The ideal incumbent must have experience implementing either SAP, Oracle, JDE, Microsoft, Baan, (etc.) This position will initially be a 6 month contract. The successful candidate must be able to travel extensively, and preferably be based in Johannesburg. Our client requires a person who must be able to actually manage a client and a change control process.
Responsibilities:
- Oversees strategic plan, monitoring and adapting as needed
- Creates project plans
- Maintains project objectives
- Monitors production and quality to customer/stakeholder/sponsor standards
- Identifies and resolves issues and risks
- Monitor and manage scope
- Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise
- Implements change practices
- Manages resources to make sure schedule is on track
- Manage all documentation
- Lead meetings and set expectations for project team
- Maintain budget
- Reporting on projects
Competencies:
- Bachelor’s degree or similar required;
- 5+ years experience in project management, especially larger projects with established firms
- Prince 2 or PMP certification optional; PMO experience preferred
- Proven leadership skills
- Experienced in conflict resolution
- Analytical and strong organizational skills, with excellent verbal and written ability
- Proficiency with related software tools including but not limited to MS Projects, PPO, MS Excel, etc.
If you are interested and qualified, please send your CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- ERP
- SAP implementation
- IT Project MAnager
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree