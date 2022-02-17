ERP Software Implementation Project Manager – JHB

Our national client, a leading name in the IT services industry seeks a dynamic and well-experienced IT Project Manager with ERP implementation experience to join their team in Johannesburg on a temporary basis. The ideal incumbent must have experience implementing either SAP, Oracle, JDE, Microsoft, Baan, (etc.) This position will initially be a 6 month contract. The successful candidate must be able to travel extensively, and preferably be based in Johannesburg. Our client requires a person who must be able to actually manage a client and a change control process.

Responsibilities:

Oversees strategic plan, monitoring and adapting as needed

Creates project plans

Maintains project objectives

Monitors production and quality to customer/stakeholder/sponsor standards

Identifies and resolves issues and risks

Monitor and manage scope

Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise

Implements change practices

Manages resources to make sure schedule is on track

Manage all documentation

Lead meetings and set expectations for project team

Maintain budget

Reporting on projects

Competencies:

Bachelor’s degree or similar required;

5+ years experience in project management, especially larger projects with established firms

Prince 2 or PMP certification optional; PMO experience preferred

Proven leadership skills

Experienced in conflict resolution

Analytical and strong organizational skills, with excellent verbal and written ability

Proficiency with related software tools including but not limited to MS Projects, PPO, MS Excel, etc.

