ERP Software Implementation Project Manager – JHB

Feb 17, 2022

Our national client, a leading name in the IT services industry seeks a dynamic and well-experienced IT Project Manager with ERP implementation experience to join their team in Johannesburg on a temporary basis. The ideal incumbent must have experience implementing either SAP, Oracle, JDE, Microsoft, Baan, (etc.) This position will initially be a 6 month contract. The successful candidate must be able to travel extensively, and preferably be based in Johannesburg. Our client requires a person who must be able to actually manage a client and a change control process.

Responsibilities:

  • Oversees strategic plan, monitoring and adapting as needed
  • Creates project plans
  • Maintains project objectives
  • Monitors production and quality to customer/stakeholder/sponsor standards
  • Identifies and resolves issues and risks
  • Monitor and manage scope
  • Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise
  • Implements change practices
  • Manages resources to make sure schedule is on track
  • Manage all documentation
  • Lead meetings and set expectations for project team
  • Maintain budget
  • Reporting on projects

Competencies:

  • Bachelor’s degree or similar required;
  • 5+ years experience in project management, especially larger projects with established firms
  • Prince 2 or PMP certification optional; PMO experience preferred
  • Proven leadership skills
  • Experienced in conflict resolution
  • Analytical and strong organizational skills, with excellent verbal and written ability
  • Proficiency with related software tools including but not limited to MS Projects, PPO, MS Excel, etc.

