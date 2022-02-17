Intermediate Java Developers – Pretoria- R600 CTC per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A TOP GAUTENG Leading Software Development Company based in Pretoria, which is seen as an employer of choice by many industry experts, is looking for Intermediate Java Developers to join their team. You will be working with massive and challenging projects and experience in Java, GOF Design patterns, Spring, and experience with online mobile applications with be beneficial.

Out-of-the-box thinking is welcomed here, and creativity valued. You will work with some of the major brands within SA, bouncing ideas off fellow developers. This is a place where you are worth more than just what you can do. Training and growth are provided to take you to the next level in your

The following experience is required:

4 years + experience

Full-stack experience, with experience in React/Angular and both the .Net and Java stacks

Full-stack experience, with a specific focus on either .Net or Java stack on the back end

No full stack experience, but proven expertise in React/Angular/.Net/Java (i.e., specific front-end or back-end expertise)

Previous consulting or long-term (18 months plus) remote working experience is a plus

Skills:

Java

.Net

C#

Java Script

React Native

SQL

Angular

AngularJS

Reference Number for this position is MK49337 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

