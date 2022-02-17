Junior Developer

A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Junior Developer, primarily accountable for developing and maintaining web-based systems. The successful candidate will gather system requirements as well as design, develop, maintain and enhance web-based systems. They are responsible for compiling specification and system documentation and preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of applications

Minimum requirements:

– A Bachelors degree in IT/Computer Science or equivalent

– A minimum of 6-12 months experience as a Developer

– Solid understanding of MVC design architecture

– Solid understanding of PHP,SQL/MySQL,JavaScript,HTML5 and CSS

– Experience in Web-based systems development

– Experience with version control software like Git advantageous

– Solid understanding of REST/JSON based API integration with PHP advantageous

– Understanding of Python-Django programming advantageous

– Dashboards development with charting libraries such as [URL Removed] D3.js or amCharts advantageous

Desired Skills:

Teamwork

Innovative

Attention to detail

Numerical

good written communication

