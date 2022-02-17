A market research company seeks to engage the services of a Junior Developer, primarily accountable for developing and maintaining web-based systems. The successful candidate will gather system requirements as well as design, develop, maintain and enhance web-based systems. They are responsible for compiling specification and system documentation and preparing reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of applications
Minimum requirements:
– A Bachelors degree in IT/Computer Science or equivalent
– A minimum of 6-12 months experience as a Developer
– Solid understanding of MVC design architecture
– Solid understanding of PHP,SQL/MySQL,JavaScript,HTML5 and CSS
– Experience in Web-based systems development
– Experience with version control software like Git advantageous
– Solid understanding of REST/JSON based API integration with PHP advantageous
– Understanding of Python-Django programming advantageous
– Dashboards development with charting libraries such as [URL Removed] D3.js or amCharts advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Teamwork
- Innovative
- Attention to detail
- Numerical
- good written communication