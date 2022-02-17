Junior Information Technology (IT) Generalist at South African Sugar Association

The South African Sugar Association (SASA) provides a range of specialist services that enhance the profitability, global competitiveness and sustainability of the South African sugar industry. The Information Systems Division provides technical support to computer users in the SASA divisions. The division is responsible for the design, implementation and maintenance of all computer network services. A new opportunity has arisen for the position of Junior IT Generalist, within the division. This position is based in Mount Edgecombe and reports to the Information Systems Manager.

The key purpose of this position will be to provide both desktop and face-to-face technical support to internal divisions, from the initial call through to problem determination and resolution. Confident communication with internal and external stakeholders throughout the support process is key, ensuring stakeholders are kept updated at each stage whilst providing support, and dealing with any issues in a professional manner.

Key responsibilities in this position are: Responding and resolving all IT support calls received and allocated to you via the IS Helpdesk in a timeous, professional manner. Ensuring the logging and updating the tickets received on our central call logging system is maintained to agreed standards. Liaising with 3rd party maintenance providers and handing over necessary technical information, also providing remote support when required. Perform daily checks to ensure all critical systems are operating to standards, ensuring the System Engineers are kept up to date with any outstanding issues. Utilise problem analysis techniques and your own practical skills to diagnose and rectify technical problems, resolving them at first point of call where possible. Assist with a range of tasks including the refurbishment and repair of the stores hardware, occasional site visits to integrate new systems and completing other relevant duties where necessary. Support 1st and 2nd level desktop, Exchange, and SharePoint portal, as well as other emerging Microsoft technologies. Provide support on connectivity and VPN problems. Ensure network availability by monitoring and resolving system utilisation thresholds and escalating issues to the responsible people timeously. Installation, packaging and support of applications, hot fixes and patches. Business continuity, backup management, ensuring 24 x7 operation of system. Enterprise risk management (antivirus, firewall, logical and physical security) Monitor, implement and maintain all network devices, servers and all systems and business applications. Adhere to and follow IT best practices and change management procedures. This position will provide exposure to the broader SASA environment as you will be required to travel between and provide support to the various outlying divisions of SASA as and when required. Candidates therefore must be prepared to travel, have their own vehicle and be in possession of a valid Code EB (old code 8) drivers’ licence.

The ideal candidate will have: A Degree or Diploma in Information Technology Current MCSA/MCITP certification A minimum of two years experience in administration and support of end user computing environments and software Experience in Microsoft Active Directory, DNS/DHCP, Windows Server 2012 R2 or newer, Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager, Microsoft Forefront and Endpoint Protection Experience in installing, supporting and troubleshooting End User environments, including Windows 10 or newer, Microsoft Office 365, and 3rd party applications. Server Virtualisation using VMWare or any other virtualisation application

Application ProcedureOnly applications submitted via the online portal will be considered so log on to www. sasa. org. za and click on “Vacancies @ SASA” to navigate to the application page.

Important to noteShort-listed candidates will be required to participate in pre-selection competency and psychometric assessments and must have a clear credit and criminal record.

Aspects of SASAs Recruitment Policy applicable to this VacancySASA recognises the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation, and recognises the high level of unemployment in our country. Accordingly, our first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate.

