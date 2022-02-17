NodeJS Developer

Feb 17, 2022

We are looking for a NodeJS developer based anywhere in South Africa. Do not miss out on amazing opportunity. Send your CV today!

Required Experience:

  • Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification
  • 5+ years professional experience
  • South African citizen
  • 2- 3 years of experience building and maintaining software in production
  • In-depth knowledge of NodeJS, JavaScript (ESNext).
  • Proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.
  • Design and optimize applications for high performance, high availability, and low latency.
  • Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimization techniques.

Applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Nodejs
  • JavaScript React

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

