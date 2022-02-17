NodeJS Developer

We are looking for a NodeJS developer based anywhere in South Africa. Do not miss out on amazing opportunity. Send your CV today!

Required Experience:

Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification

5+ years professional experience

South African citizen

2- 3 years of experience building and maintaining software in production

In-depth knowledge of NodeJS, JavaScript (ESNext).

Proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.

Design and optimize applications for high performance, high availability, and low latency.

Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimization techniques.

Applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Nodejs

JavaScript React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

