Obscure Technologies signs up Tenable distribution in Africa

Obscure Technologies has been appointed distributor for Tenable, covering 26 countries in Africa.

Obscure Technologies is a company of cybersecurity experts who specialise in brokering security solutions into the African market.

Approximately 40 000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. This includes approximately 60% of the Fortune 500, about 40% of the Global 2000, and a number of large government agencies.

Francois van Hirtum, chief technology officer of Obscure Technologies, comments: “Tenable arms its customers, regardless of the size of their organisation, with the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across the modern attack surface (including OT, AD, cloud) with the depth of analytics to communicate cyber risk in business terms to enable better strategic security decisions.

“This is an astute approach to mission critical issues for all businesses. It cuts to the heart of today’s cyber-threat landscape. It is Tenable’s vision to empower all organisations to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk in an age when it is one of the existential threats of our time. They are pioneering a new approach and Obscure Technologies is excited to be part of this drive.

“Tenable is helping businesses to rethink how they secure the modern digital enterprise,” he adds. “Tenable.io arms businesses with the visibility to see their entire cyber-attack surface, at all times. It is a powerful tool for business leaders, leaving them to focus on running their companies safe in the knowledge that their cybersecurity is taken care of.”