Performance Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Performance Test Analyst Role

We are looking for Senior Performance Test AnalystProfessionals with 5 -8 years of solid development experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Description:

The main purpose of this position is the end-to-end testing of a project. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end, Integration, and automation as well as any associated reports aspects of the solution. This testing includes Performance testing as well as coordinating and reporting on Quality Assurance (QA) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) execution and sign-off.

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.

Validating that Technical (/Performance) requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

Executing test scripts and analysing test results.

Operating in DevSecOps environment

Develop and configure Performance test automation networks.

Develop and execute test automation through LoadRunner MF ALM plugin;

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities;

Apply, design, and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks;

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements;

Define regression packs based on critical business processes

Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts accordingly; and

Any other services or tasks ancillary to, or closely related to the above.

Experience:

5 to 8 years experience in Performance Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.

3 to 6 years experience in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution, and sign off

Extensive knowledge of LoadRunner – MF ALM.

Limited knowledge of software development

Experience in Integration Performance Testing.

API Performance Testing

Web services Performance Testing

Experience in ETL/BI Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

Experience in automating API Services.

Qualifications/ Certification

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent

Key deliverables:

Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

Test Approach;

Test Plan

Test Scripts;

Read development code

Operate in DevSecOps

Test Execution Results;

Defects Management Reports;

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

Test Closure Reports;

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign Off.

