Senior C# Azure Cloud Specialist – Semi remote – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This German manufacturer is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer with Azure experience to join their crew.

Expect to work on international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution and gain exposure to complex IoT solutions, Cloud and Edge computing including Human to Machine Communication that are two years’ ahead of the SA Market.

And! It gets better – training takes place in Europe 3 times a year.

Requirements:

8+ years

C#

MS

Microservices Architecture

Cloud Architecture

Container Architecture

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application

Web Services Design

Deployment

REST

SQL

NoSQL Databases

Agile

Scrum

Reference Number for this position is TRA53253 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home with continuous travel to the US and eventual relocation offering a contract rate of up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

