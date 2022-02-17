Senior Full Stack C# / .Net Developer – Remote – R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

This is a fast-growing fintech B2B SaaS business and they’re on a mission to streamline structured product and private asset deals!

With offices in the US, UK, South Africa, Mauritius and New Zealand (their primary market in the US), you can expect to code, collaborate and communicate as part of a cross functional globally distributed team. To top it off, fully paid insurance on top of and not out of your salary and the option of fully remote working or from the office with daily lunch!

Requirements:

You’ve worked in a senior full-stack role and have experience delivering working software from inception to deployment touching on frontend, backend, and infrastructure

Extensive experience and working knowledge of .NET

Strong relational database design and advanced SQL querying skills with MSSQL Server

Hands on experience with an ORM

Strong understanding of software architecture and design patterns – e.g., SOLID

Experience writing testable code and opinions on unit, functional and integration tests

Experience with containerized applications

Experience using cloud platforms (AWS, Azure)

Comprehensive experience building web-based applications

Hands on experience with at least one modern web technology – Angular, React or Vue

Writing legible performant code

Nice to have:

You’ve been involved in both brownfield and greenfield projects

Practical AWS experience (EC2, RDS, Lambda, S3, EKS)

Experience working in a service-based architecture

Messaging, Event Driven Architecture, CQRS, etc.

Kubernetes experience

Financial/securitization domain knowledge

Reference Number for this position is TRA53909 which is a Permanent position which is remote with the option of working from the office offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

