Senior Java Developer – Fairlands – R950 Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Johannesburg based financial institution, seeks a GURU Senior Java Developer to join their award winning and trend setting organisation. If you are a coding genius and are seeking an opportunity to showcase your ability,

The role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Technical Requirements:

Java

Spring Boot

CI/ CD (Continuous Integration)

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

AngularJS

OpenShift

Kubernetes

Docker

JavaScript

Microservices

Web Services

Reference number for this position is MK52491 which is a Permanent position based in Fairlands offering a cost to company salary of R950 per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

AngularJS

Kubernetes

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position