Solution Architect & Technical Delivery Lead

The Role: The IM Resourcing team is tasked with finding a suitably qualified Solution Architect/Technical Delivery lead. We are looking for an experienced Solution Architect/Technical Delivery lead with a strong technical background and passion for leading the technical implementation of chosen tools and standards in the DevSecOps environment. The Solution Architect/Technical Delivery lead will be an integral part of agile delivery teams who will combine communications, administration, tough leadership, and technology and solution architect skills to remove obstacles and hindrances that would delay successful product completion.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

A bachelor’s or master??s degree in computer science, IT, software engineering, or computer science.

Experience required:

Experience with web applications, APIs and cloud solutions.

Expert knowledge of DevSecOps Toolchain.

Basic knowledge of various cloud solutions (hybrid, public, private, multi-cloud, on-prem)

Culture transformation experience.

Good presentation and reporting skills (Genreating and presenting reports)

Experience in client-facing role building strong, collaborative relationships.

Knowledge of New Relic, SAP Solution Manager, Service Now, IBM Netcool, Azure Monitor, SolarWinds, Systems centre, Splunk. Azure DevOps, Out Systems Development platforms, API, IaC, Paas, SaaS and Microservices

Beneficial:

Outsystems PoV

New Relic implementation

Infrastructure as code (IaC) guideline and best practices

Set-up app modernisation policy with low code/no-code platform

Application Portfolio Management

DevSecOps maturity model

360 CIO Dashboard

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Quickly grasp technical client requirements and articulate a matching solution architecture

based on product portfolio.

Manage scope of projects from inception to closure. Define, develop and manage implementation schedules and project budgets.

Coordinate resources prepare project teams for kick-off and ensure effective completion of project milestones, control project scope and mitigate risks.

Collaborating with the product managers and technology leadership to document and manage scope, effort and schedule

Ensure project consultants are delivering to configuration, development, and methodology standards.

Implementing best-practice tools and processes to ensure clearly defined plans are communicated to stakeholders.

Collaboration with teams across the organization to strategize, define and communicate the technical requirements that are expected to be executed by the team efficiently and effectively.

Providing guidance, prioritization, organization and motivation for the team before and during each Sprint to reduce blockers and maximize output.

Personality and Attributes:

Problem Solving: Is a step-by-step process of defining a problem, searching for information, and testing a series of solutions until the problem is solved. It involves critical thinking, analysis and persistence.

Tech Savvy: Knowledge of the Information Technology Industry including trends, emerging technology, best practices, competition, regulations, and legislation.

Business Leadership: Demonstrates commercial acumen, a global mindset and exercises sound judgement. Achieves results through others and holds them accountable.

Continuous Process Improvement: The methodology followed for increasing the effectiveness and/or efficiency of a business process, often through automation.

Partnership Leadership: Persuades and influences stakeholders; builds relationships and partnerships for win-win outcomes. Builds teams and creates synergies through working across boundaries.

People Leadership: Authentically and inclusively engages people to follow; leads culture transformation. Builds capability and leverages diversity for competitive advantage.

Strategic Leadership: Provides vision and direction aligned to OneCompany. Leads organisational change, innovation and sustainability.

Learn more/Apply for this position