Switch to inkjet technology and shape a sustainable tomorrow

The ongoing demand for sustainable business operations is redefining and guiding how businesses operate.

Businesses are shifting to greener, more environmentally efficient operations and printer manufacturers are no exception. This is why more Epson customers are switching from heat-based printers to more energy-efficient, heat-free business inkjet printers, to help contribute to a more sustainable society.

Turn down the heat

In 2021, Epson partnered with National Geographic to encourage businesses to ‘Turn Down the Heat’ in the fight against climate change and raise awareness on how conserving heat minimises humanity’s environmental impact. To do this, National Geographic Explorer’s, Dr Katey Walter Anthony, released a video explaining how heat destroys permafrost, which releases carbon dioxide or methane into the atmosphere.

The campaign highlighted the essential role of saving energy in the fight against global warming and how numerous technologies used in businesses consume significant volumes of electricity daily.

Since conserving heat is one of the best ways to slow the rate at which permafrost thaws in the Arctic, businesses looking to reduce their environmental impact can switch to low energy consumption technology, like heat-free printers.

Heat-free printing benefits businesses and the environment

Printing technology has evolved over the years, with advanced inkjet technology transforming how organisations operate at an unprecedented pace. Unlike traditional laser printers, heat-free business inkjet printers are faster, more cost-efficient, and minimise businesses’ environmental impact.

For instance, Epson inkjet printers, with Heat-Free Technology, save up to 83% energy[1] and significantly reduce the time and costs spent on admin, repair, ink loading errors, and maintenance. They allow businesses to perform at their peak while reducing their carbon footprint.

The energy-saving design of Epson inkjet technology is made possible by the company’s Micro Piezo printing system. This system provides businesses with several advantages over laser printers, including better quality output, more reliable printing, and laser-like quality using Epson’s most advanced PrecisionCore printhead technology.

A simple switch with significant benefits

“The simplest change can have the most significant impact on a business. This is why Epson’s range of business inkjet printers focuses on delivering an unparalleled threefold benefit of reduced cost, increased productivity, and enhanced sustainability,” says Roxanne Pierrus, sales manager for business print at Epson South Africa.

“Thanks to this Heat-Free technology, our inkjet printers use fewer parts that need replacing than in a laser printer, they require less user intervention for increased productivity, and our printheads are not consumables,” she adds.

Therefore, switching from laser to inkjet printers is a suitable option for businesses looking to save costs, operate more sustainably, create a productive business environment, and adopt more innovative technology.

Find out more about Epson – the market leader in sustainable business inkjet printers – and its third generation EcoTank printer range at www.epson.co.za.

[1] Based on Epson calculations, the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C8190DW uses 83% less energy than the HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M750dn, the highest-selling model in the A3 colour single-function 21-30ppm printer segment (IDC, Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, Q4 2015 to Q3 2019 shipments, published Q2 2020). Methodology based on ‘Typical Energy Consumption’, defined under and/or simulated with reference to the ENERGY STAR test procedure and presented in kWh per year. CO2 saving calculated as being proportional to energy saving, based on a per-territory average generation of kg CO2 per kWh electricity used.