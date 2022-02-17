Systems Analyst

We are looking for an experienced Systems Analyst to join our team. We are looking for someone with Systems Analysis and Data Analysis experience who has worked within the Financial Services Industry. If youre interested in an exciting new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Remote from within South Africa

Level: Strong intermediate / Senior

Solid Systems Analysis Experience

Data Analysis experience

Experience within the Financial Services Industry

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Learn more/Apply for this position