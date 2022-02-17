We are looking for an experienced Systems Analyst to join our team. We are looking for someone with Systems Analysis and Data Analysis experience who has worked within the Financial Services Industry. If youre interested in an exciting new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Remote from within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate / Senior
- Solid Systems Analysis Experience
- Data Analysis experience
- Experience within the Financial Services Industry
- Comfortable working within an Agile environment