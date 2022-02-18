Azure Developer (Contract)

Requirements
- Develops Azure based applications using various languages and technologies.
- Supports solution deployment, application upgrades, and maintenance.
- Implementers and promotes Agile methodologies to speed up the development process.
- Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.
- Implements a wide range of solutions for deploying and managing Microsoft Azure infrastructure and applications.
- Participates in the ongoing development of new Azure solutions.
- Assists with the deployment of new solutions and solutions already in use.
- Negotiates vendor requirements and conducts system integration.
Qualifications
- Microsoft Certified Professional Engineer required
- Experience with Azure
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required