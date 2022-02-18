Azure Developer (Contract)

Requirements

  • Develops Azure based applications using various languages and technologies.
  • Supports solution deployment, application upgrades, and maintenance.
  • Implementers and promotes Agile methodologies to speed up the development process.
  • Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.
  • Implements a wide range of solutions for deploying and managing Microsoft Azure infrastructure and applications.
  • Participates in the ongoing development of new Azure solutions.
  • Assists with the deployment of new solutions and solutions already in use.
  • Negotiates vendor requirements and conducts system integration.

Qualifications

  • Microsoft Certified Professional Engineer required
  • Experience with Azure
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field required

