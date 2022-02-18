Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (South) is looking for an Intermediate/ Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Duties
- Understand and document business requirements and business processes
- Provide input and document proposed services and solutions to meet the business requirements
- Understand and document data requirements for the project (e.g. Where data or documents will be managed and stored)
- Define project scope, create/maintain project tasks and deliverables (project plan) in collaboration with the project team and business stakeholders
- Define/document user training materials and project roll-out plan
- Co-ordinate users during UAT and offer User Support during and after implementation of software solutions/services for the project
- Assist with software solution testing/UAT on the project when required
Skills
- Diploma/Degree or relevant business-related tertiary qualification or a recognised BA certification
- 5 years relevant experience as a business analyst Strong business process analysis experience
- Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Visio)
- System Documentation experience
- Data knowledge and experience
Project
Archiving- Archiving of Finance data for ease of retrieval. Implementing process of managing finance data through lifecycle
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric