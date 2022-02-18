Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for a Retail Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Hybrid work model , Cape Town based
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements. The role acts as a bridge between the business unit, organisational stakeholders and the solution team.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS / OUTPUTS
- Information Seeking and Analysis
- Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
- Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines
- Theoretical knowledge and application
- Time Management
FORMAL QUALIFICATION
Degree / diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis
Diploma in Business Analysis essential.
JOB RELATED EXPERIENCE
SAP experience
Retail / franchise industry experience
Business analysis experience within a business analysis role
COMPETENCIES
Supporting and Co-operating
Interacting and Presenting
Analysing and Interpreting
Creating & Conceptualising
Organising & Executing
Adapting & Coping
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- SAP
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric