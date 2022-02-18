Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is looking for a Retail Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Hybrid work model , Cape Town based

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements. The role acts as a bridge between the business unit, organisational stakeholders and the solution team.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS / OUTPUTS

  • Information Seeking and Analysis
  • Leadership, Facilitation and Influencing
  • Building and Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines
  • Theoretical knowledge and application
  • Time Management

FORMAL QUALIFICATION
Degree / diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis
Diploma in Business Analysis essential.

JOB RELATED EXPERIENCE
SAP experience
Retail / franchise industry experience
Business analysis experience within a business analysis role

COMPETENCIES
Supporting and Co-operating
Interacting and Presenting
Analysing and Interpreting
Creating & Conceptualising
Organising & Executing
Adapting & Coping

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis
  • SAP
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

