Database Administrator at Taylored Appointments

Purpose of the job:

Responsible for supporting the Oracle databases and ensuring their performance, availability, and security.

Job Objectives:

1. Installation, support, and maintenance of Oracle databases.

2. Responsible for ensuring the availability and performance of the databases that underpin the core banking, credit lending, and payment systems.

3. Creating primary database storage structures and objects.

4. Modifying the database structure.

5. Work with the team to ensure that the associated hardware resources are allocated to the databases and to ensure high availability and optimum performance.

6. Allocating system storage and planning future storage requirements for all database systems.

7. Responsible for improvement and maintenance of the databases to include rollout and upgrades.

8. Responsible for implementation and release of database changes as submitted by the development team.

9. Installing and upgrading the database, clients, and application development programs.

10. Implement/ maintain the security policy standards as they relate to database maintenance, security, and archiving.

11. Review/ recommendation of security standards.

12. Monitoring of the databases.

13. Proactively monitor and optimize the performance of the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime.

14. Controlling and monitoring user access to the database.

15. Review and maintain the Disaster recovery for the database environment.

16. Ensures procedures and documentation for seamless cutover to disaster recovery are up to date.

17. Backups and patches.

18. Planning for backup and recovery of the database environment.

19. Responsible for installing and maintaining patches and releases.

20. Reporting and customer interaction.

21. Liaison with customers on calls that are channeled through the IT Service Desk.

22. Ensure customer satisfaction before the closure of incidents.

23. Complete and accurate reporting.

24. Responsible for providing trend analysis to the management team to enable them to make informed decisions regarding database resource management.

25. Provide relevant technical documentation in relation to the database environment.

Qualifications, experience, and competencies required:

• Oracle Certified Professional (OCP) database certification is essential.

• Minimum of five years’ experience as an Oracle Database Administrator is essential.

• IT Diploma is essential.

• Working experience within the financial sector will be advantageous.

• Experience of other database environments, preferably Microsoft SQL and Sybase ASE will be advantageous.

• IT Network and Operating Systems knowledge.

• Practical experience in monitoring and tuning Oracle databases to provide a high availability service.

• Practical experience in managing internal and external Oracle database security.

• Experience working within a 24/7 business environment.

• Practical experience in monitoring and tuning a database to provide a high availability service.

• Ability to communicate across all levels of the business.

• Analytical skills.

• Fundamental Unix and Linux Operating system skills.

• Good track record of dependability, accuracy, loyalty, and responsibility.

• Ability to work independently and deadline-driven.

• Must be available to be on standby and to work extensive overtime.

Learn more/Apply for this position