Devops Engineer

Join the team of DevOps Engineers for one of South Africa’s largest consumer banks!!!

Our Client is a diversified African financial services provider offering products and services across retail, business, corporate, investment and wealth banking as well as investment management and insurance.

Requirements:

Experience with CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab CI)

Experience with containerization (Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes and etc)

Strong background in Linux system administration and shell scripting

Eagerness to learn new approaches and technologies

Experience with Linux system monitoring and analysis

Experience with administration of large clusters

Experience with cloud technologies (AWS, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack etc.)

Experience with configuration or infrastructure management tools (Ansible, Terraform, Puppet, Chef and etc.)

Understanding of modern Big Data technologies (Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL and etc.)

Do not let this opportunity to pass you by – Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

hadoop

spark

NoSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position