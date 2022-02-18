Devops Engineer

Join the team of DevOps Engineers for one of South Africa’s largest consumer banks!!!

Our Client is a diversified African financial services provider offering products and services across retail, business, corporate, investment and wealth banking as well as investment management and insurance.

Requirements:

  • Experience with CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab CI)
  • Experience with containerization (Docker, Rancher, Kubernetes and etc)
  • Strong background in Linux system administration and shell scripting
  • Eagerness to learn new approaches and technologies
  • Experience with Linux system monitoring and analysis
  • Experience with administration of large clusters
  • Experience with cloud technologies (AWS, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack etc.)
  • Experience with configuration or infrastructure management tools (Ansible, Terraform, Puppet, Chef and etc.)
  • Understanding of modern Big Data technologies (Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, NoSQL and etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • hadoop
  • spark
  • NoSQL

