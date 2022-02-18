DevOps Manager

Our client is currently looking for a DevSecOps Manage to join their team on a Hybrid work model.

This role requires a combination of a technologically skilled engineer and a team player who provides leadership, direction and management of the operations of the DevSecOps Team within the IT Department. This includes collaboration with external support teams.

Strong governance and policy adherence and compliance to our Clients security standards is required.

Be responsible for helping to implement and mature DevSecOps practices as well as the support of DevSecOps processes, tools and systems.

In addition, you will support and mentor our DevSecOps team members through facilitating learning and improvement, to ensure the team’s high-performance.

You will partake in audits and provide the required information timeously and pro-actively.

Operational and Management reporting is a key function of this role.

What you need:

A BSC Computer Science, BCom Business information systems, or a high quality Technikon diploma.

4+ years working experience in technology focused areas of IT in the same or similar role

Experience with Azure, Azure hosting and Azure DevSecOps tools

Experience managing demand and development work

Experience in Oracle products

Experience in secure development practices

Desired Skills:

Azure

Azure DevSecOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

