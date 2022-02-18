DevOps Manager

Our client is currently looking for a DevSecOps Manage to join their team on a Hybrid work model.

  • This role requires a combination of a technologically skilled engineer and a team player who provides leadership, direction and management of the operations of the DevSecOps Team within the IT Department. This includes collaboration with external support teams.
  • Strong governance and policy adherence and compliance to our Clients security standards is required.
  • Be responsible for helping to implement and mature DevSecOps practices as well as the support of DevSecOps processes, tools and systems.
  • In addition, you will support and mentor our DevSecOps team members through facilitating learning and improvement, to ensure the team’s high-performance.
  • You will partake in audits and provide the required information timeously and pro-actively.
  • Operational and Management reporting is a key function of this role.

What you need:

  • A BSC Computer Science, BCom Business information systems, or a high quality Technikon diploma.
  • 4+ years working experience in technology focused areas of IT in the same or similar role
  • Experience with Azure, Azure hosting and Azure DevSecOps tools
  • Experience managing demand and development work
  • Experience in Oracle products
  • Experience in secure development practices

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Azure DevSecOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

