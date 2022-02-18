DevOps Manager

Our client is currently looking for a DevSecOps Manage to join their team on a Hybrid work model.
- This role requires a combination of a technologically skilled engineer and a team player who provides leadership, direction and management of the operations of the DevSecOps Team within the IT Department. This includes collaboration with external support teams.
- Strong governance and policy adherence and compliance to our Clients security standards is required.
- Be responsible for helping to implement and mature DevSecOps practices as well as the support of DevSecOps processes, tools and systems.
- In addition, you will support and mentor our DevSecOps team members through facilitating learning and improvement, to ensure the team’s high-performance.
- You will partake in audits and provide the required information timeously and pro-actively.
- Operational and Management reporting is a key function of this role.
What you need:
- A BSC Computer Science, BCom Business information systems, or a high quality Technikon diploma.
- 4+ years working experience in technology focused areas of IT in the same or similar role
- Experience with Azure, Azure hosting and Azure DevSecOps tools
- Experience managing demand and development work
- Experience in Oracle products
- Experience in secure development practices
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Azure DevSecOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree