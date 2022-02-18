Front End Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is looking for a Front End Developer to join their awesome team of coding pros. You love creating websites and web interfaces that people engage with, you have a serious eye for detail and you are passionate about emerging front-end technologies. The work you produce is pixel perfect and you are able to work seamlessly across different types of devices and browsers. You have a meticulous work ethic and the ability to produce high-quality code. You are able to work unsupervised and take ownership of your tasks and projects. We do place a high value on honesty, reliability and transparency. You really love the work you do and are really proud of the work you produce (not only functionally but visually too), with the ability to come up with great solutions to problems.

If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!

What you need:

Minimum 3 years of front end experience.

Experience in producing cross-browser, responsive, pixel perfect websites.

Knowledge and experience slicing PSD (and related design files) with HTML, CSS3, SASS.

Experience in writing custom JavaScript plugins.

Javascript MVC framework experience with at least one of the following frameworks: Angular, React VueJS.

Bonus points:

PHP knowledge

WordPress experience

You should be:

A team player who works and gets on well with fellow colleagues.

Self-motivated and ambitious.

Deadline driven and have a great work ethic.

Proactive and take responsibility for delivery of excellent work.

A clear communicator.

Punctual.

Highly attentive to detail.

Learn more/Apply for this position