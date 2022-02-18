Full stack Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for Full Stack Java Developer.

The ideal candidate would need to have a minimum of 7 years Java Development experience or IT / Business Degree and meet the following criteria:

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks:

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following is important:

Primary Programming Languages of projects:

Auxiliary Programming Languages:

Development for OS:

Development using and for virtualisation via:

Container deployment and management using platforms:

Source control with:

API Testing using tools:

CI/CD automation development via:

Development of Infrastructure as Code using Frameworks/Platforms:

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

aws

cloud

full stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

