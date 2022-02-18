Full stack Java Developer

Feb 18, 2022

Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for Full Stack Java Developer.

The ideal candidate would need to have a minimum of 7 years Java Development experience or IT / Business Degree and meet the following criteria:

  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Role tasks:

  • Applies advanced knowledge of area
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with the following is important:

  • Primary Programming Languages of projects:

  • Auxiliary Programming Languages:

  • Development for OS:
  • Development using and for virtualisation via:
  • Container deployment and management using platforms:
  • Source control with:
  • API Testing using tools:
  • CI/CD automation development via:
  • Development of Infrastructure as Code using Frameworks/Platforms:

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • aws
  • cloud
  • full stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

