Our client, leaders in the automotive space has a fantastic opportunity for Full Stack Java Developer.
The ideal candidate would need to have a minimum of 7 years Java Development experience or IT / Business Degree and meet the following criteria:
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Role tasks:
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
Experience with the following is important:
-
Primary Programming Languages of projects:
-
Auxiliary Programming Languages:
- Development for OS:
- Development using and for virtualisation via:
- Container deployment and management using platforms:
- Source control with:
- API Testing using tools:
- CI/CD automation development via:
- Development of Infrastructure as Code using Frameworks/Platforms:
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- aws
- cloud
- full stack
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years