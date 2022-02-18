Information Technology (IT) Generalist at South African Sugar Association

About SASA The South African Sugar Association (SASA) provides a diverse range of highly specialized services to the South African sugar industry and our activities are funded in the main by the sugarcane growers and sugar milling companies. Our mission is to provide specialist services that enhance the profitability, global competitiveness and sustainability of the South African sugar industry. SASA operates from approximately 45 sites in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. These include Kwa-Shukela and South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) based in Mount Edgecombe, the Shukela Training Centre at Mount Edgecombe and Mtunzini, the Sugar Terminals at Maydon Wharf and at Maputo, currently 11 Cane Testing centres, seven SASRI research stations, 17 Pest & Disease / Biosecurity offices and the SASA Pretoria offices. SASA is an extremely diverse organisation employing approximately 1000 people in a wide range of specialist areas including Agricultural, Science, Engineering, Management and a range of Business-related fields.

The Information Systems (IS) department provides technical support to computer users in the South African Sugar Association (SASA) divisions. The department is responsible for the design, implementation and maintenance of all computer network services. We are seeking a talented Information Technology Generalist to help the IS team in delivering appropriate and efficient technology solutions to internal stakeholders.

Reporting to the Information Systems Manager and based at Mount Edgecombe, you will be responsible for providing technical expertise and support in the areas of local and wide area networks, business system, messaging and productivity applications, network and storage infrastructure, computer security, end user environments, computer hardware/software/printing solutions.

How we Work

We focus on delivering value to end users as efficiently as possible.

We drive continuous improvement. As a team we review our processes regularly, often as part of a retrospective outcome. We are not afraid to try and discard new ideas, as long as it makes us more efficient at delivering value.

Our Technologies / Operating Systems / Network architecture

Microsoft Windows Server 2012/2016

Windows 7 / 10

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft Exchange / SharePoint/ Skype for Business

Monitoring software

VMWare

Cisco

Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

Microsoft System Center Operations Manager

Wireless Networks

WAN / LAN

Our team cultureAs part of an organisation committed to serving the best interests of the South African sugar industry, weâ€™re a little different from your average IS department. To work within our organisation, the IS department demands the best of its team and candidates should be prepared to work within an exciting but hard-working culture:

Environment and processes – Smaller, more nimble and dynamic.

Ambitious – 100% focused on meeting our goals and targets.

Attitude – Team members are driven, smart, ambitious and constantly encouraged to use their initiative to move things forward.

Qualification/Experience/Knowledge

A Bachelorsâ€™ Degree/BTech Diploma in Computer Science/Information Technology or related fields.

Current Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer.

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certifications.

Minimum of 2 years handsÂ­-on technical support experience in an integrated Microsoft and Cisco network environment.

An in depth knowledge in Microsoft Exchange as well as Microsoft System Centre management products.

A valid drivers license

Bonus Points

Experience installing, configuring and maintaining SharePoint.

Application ProcedureOnly applications submitted via the online portal will be considered so log on to www. sasa. org. za and click on “Vacancies @ SASA” to navigate to the application page.

Important to noteShort-listed candidates will be required to participate in pre-selection competency and psychometric assessments and must have a clear credit and criminal record.

Aspects of SASA’s Recruitment Policy applicable to this VacancySASA recognises the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation, and recognises the high level of unemployment in our country. Accordingly, our first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate. In terms of our employment equity plan the following designated groups are currently underrepresented at certain levels of our organisation, as assessed against the official economically active population of South Africa, and will be given preference when shortlisting for this position: African Females, Coloured Females, African Males, Coloured Males and African and Coloured male and female applicants with disabilities.

Qualification/Experience/Knowledge

A Bachelorsâ€™ Degree/BTech Diploma in Computer Science/Information Technology or related fields.

Current Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer.

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certifications.

Minimum of 2 years handsÂ­-on technical support experience in an integrated Microsoft and Cisco network environment.

An in depth knowledge in Microsoft Exchange as well as Microsoft System Centre management products.

A valid drivers license

Bonus Points

Experience installing, configuring and maintaining SharePoint.

Learn more/Apply for this position