Intermediate SQL Data Engineer- Remote – R900K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading financial services firm that provides great wealth management services is looking for an Intermediate SQL Data Engineer to join their firm.

The successful candidate must be passionate about using data to solve problems, to turn data into information and information into insight that will lead to informed business decisions.

Requirements:

B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) or other relevant experience

Over 5 years’ experience in developing and maintaining Microsoft Business Intelligence Suite in an enterprise environment

Over 5 years’ experience in advanced Microsoft Excel

SQL

SSRS

T/SQL

Responsibilities:

Design and develop databases, SQL queries, stored procedures, reports, dashboards and integration solutions for both real time and batch environments

Enable and run data migrations and data integrations across different databases and different servers

Strive to ensure there is proper data governance and quality across all relevant data platforms

Promote best practices and design principles for data warehousing techniques and architecture

Proactively analyse and evaluate the business’s databases and data Warehouse to identify and recommend improvements and/or optimization

Perform Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing within the provided or recommended test infrastructure and standards

Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested

Desired Skills:

SLQ

T/SQL

SSRS

MS Excel

