IT Auditor

Minimum Requirements
- B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)
- CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT
- 2+ years full IT audit experience.
- IT General Control Reviews.
- Application control reviews.
- Experience with regards to the following would be deemed as an advantage (and could be required for career progression):
- Internal controls
- Risk management framework (COSO)
- IT General Control reviews
- Application Control reviews
- Corporate and IT governance
- IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)
- CAATs / data analytics
- Cyber and information security
Responsibilities :
Strategic:
- Assist in attending to management queries.
- Build / maintain relationships with the Internal companies and other Assurance Providers
Technical
- Knowledgeable in:
- IT General Controls
- Application Controls
- Technical Infrastructure
- Project and Programme Management
- Cyber and Information Security
- Data Assurance,Data Analytics, continuous auditingvia Computer Assisted Auditing Techniques (CAATs): advantageous
Operational:
- Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.
- Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.
- Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM), system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, risks and controls matrix (RACM), test procedures and address review notes where applicable.
- Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.
- Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.
- Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.
- Complete action plans on file.
- Provide feedback to Audit Manager regarding progress on activities.
- Advise Audit Manager immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.
- Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.
- Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.
- Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).
- Escalate cases where feedback is not received.
Follow-ups:
- Follow up on outstanding audit issues and management actions.
- Preparation of follow-up progress reports.
Development :
- Self-development: studying, attending courses, external courses, e-Learnings.
- Present training to the IT audit team.
- Completion of mini-appraisals
- Schedule meetings with Audit Manager for the combined review of mini appraisals.
General:
- Stay up-to-date with Internal Audit profession Information Technology developments and industry developments.
- Ongoing development and improvement of audit methodology.
- Travel if required.
Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted