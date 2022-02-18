IT Auditor

Minimum Requirements

B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)

CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT

2+ years full IT audit experience.

IT General Control Reviews.

Application control reviews.

Experience with regards to the following would be deemed as an advantage (and could be required for career progression): Internal controls Risk management framework (COSO) IT General Control reviews Application Control reviews Corporate and IT governance IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems) CAATs / data analytics Cyber and information security



Responsibilities :



Strategic:

Assist in attending to management queries.

Build / maintain relationships with the Internal companies and other Assurance Providers

Technical

Knowledgeable in: IT General Controls Application Controls Technical Infrastructure Project and Programme Management Cyber and Information Security Data Assurance,Data Analytics, continuous auditingvia Computer Assisted Auditing Techniques (CAATs): advantageous



Operational:

Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.

Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.

Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM), system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, risks and controls matrix (RACM), test procedures and address review notes where applicable.

Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.

Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.

Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.

Complete action plans on file.

Provide feedback to Audit Manager regarding progress on activities.

Advise Audit Manager immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.

Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.

Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.

Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).

Escalate cases where feedback is not received.

Follow-ups:

Follow up on outstanding audit issues and management actions.

Preparation of follow-up progress reports.

Development :

Self-development: studying, attending courses, external courses, e-Learnings.

Present training to the IT audit team.

Completion of mini-appraisals

Schedule meetings with Audit Manager for the combined review of mini appraisals.

General:

Stay up-to-date with Internal Audit profession Information Technology developments and industry developments.

Ongoing development and improvement of audit methodology.

Travel if required.

