IT Auditor

Feb 18, 2022

Minimum Requirements

  • B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)
  • CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT
  • 2+ years full IT audit experience.
  • IT General Control Reviews.
  • Application control reviews.
  • Experience with regards to the following would be deemed as an advantage (and could be required for career progression):
    • Internal controls
    • Risk management framework (COSO)
    • IT General Control reviews
    • Application Control reviews
    • Corporate and IT governance
    • IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)
    • CAATs / data analytics
    • Cyber and information security

Responsibilities :

Strategic:

  • Assist in attending to management queries.
  • Build / maintain relationships with the Internal companies and other Assurance Providers

Technical

  • Knowledgeable in:
    • IT General Controls
    • Application Controls
    • Technical Infrastructure
    • Project and Programme Management
    • Cyber and Information Security
    • Data Assurance,Data Analytics, continuous auditingvia Computer Assisted Auditing Techniques (CAATs): advantageous

Operational:

  • Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.
  • Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.
  • Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM), system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, risks and controls matrix (RACM), test procedures and address review notes where applicable.
  • Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.
  • Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.
  • Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.
  • Complete action plans on file.
  • Provide feedback to Audit Manager regarding progress on activities.
  • Advise Audit Manager immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.
  • Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.
  • Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.
  • Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).
  • Escalate cases where feedback is not received.

Follow-ups:

  • Follow up on outstanding audit issues and management actions.
  • Preparation of follow-up progress reports.

Development :

  • Self-development: studying, attending courses, external courses, e-Learnings.
  • Present training to the IT audit team.
  • Completion of mini-appraisals
  • Schedule meetings with Audit Manager for the combined review of mini appraisals.

General:

  • Stay up-to-date with Internal Audit profession Information Technology developments and industry developments.
  • Ongoing development and improvement of audit methodology.
  • Travel if required.

