Junior Financial Systems / Application Consultant at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Role

Junior Financial Systems / Application Consultant

Description

An established Information Services company, with their head office based in East London (IDZ) and Pretoria, is requiring a Junior Finance / ERP System / Application Support Consultant to provide system, and business support to their clients in their industry.

Minimum Requirements:

– Minimum: National Diploma / Degree in Finance or Information Systems field

– Preferred: Bachelor of Commerce Degree / Information Systems Degree / Practical Experience

– Valid Driver’s Licence

– Willingness to travel nationally when required ( Eastern Cape / Gauteng )

Responsibilities:

The successful applicant will be responsible for the implementation and support of custom designed business / ERP software specifically.

– Instituting corrective actions by completing accurate and complete Project tickets and ensuring developers understand fully what changes are to be carried out.

– Effective and accurate logging, updates and closure of service desk calls and monitoring time targets of outstanding calls

– Assist and guide organizations to achieve maximum profit and improved controls in a highly competitive market

– Deconstruct client issues and analyse the various solutions in all regions, via various communication channels

– Escalate new feature requests and bugs, and assist the development team in diagnosing and testing the issue(s)

– Select and explain the best solution to solving the client’s query, whether it be general system usage, or higher-level queries

– Render functional support to the customer via onsite, telephonic, email, Skype and Team Viewer

