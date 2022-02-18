Mustek expects earnings to be higher

Mustek has issued a trading statement in regard to its earnings for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

Shareholders are informed that, for that period, the headline earnings per share (HEPS) is expected to be between 12% and 22% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 226,36 cents and 246,57 cents (31 December 2020: 202,11 cents).

Basic earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be between 12% and 22% higher than the previous corresponding period at between 221,02 cents and 240,75 cents (31 December 2020: 197,34 cents).

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 2 255 cents and 2 265 cents, compared to 1 760,96 cents as at 31 December 2020.

Mustek expects to release its interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December on 2 March 2022.