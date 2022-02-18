PHP Developer

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Design and develop usingPHP

Design and development of websites

Design and development of linked software applications to the above

Design and development of HTML / web-based learning materials

Adherence to agreed timelines and due dates

Close cooperation with IT Project Manager

Behaves ethically and with integrity

Outputs driven, delivery focused

Service orientated and professional

Collaborative team player.

Flexible, proactive and adaptable.

Good analytical thinking skills

Learn more/Apply for this position