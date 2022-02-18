PHP Developer

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Design and develop usingPHP
- Design and development of websites
- Design and development of linked software applications to the above
- Design and development of HTML / web-based learning materials
- Adherence to agreed timelines and due dates
- Close cooperation with IT Project Manager
- Behaves ethically and with integrity
- Outputs driven, delivery focused
- Service orientated and professional
- Collaborative team player.
- Flexible, proactive and adaptable.
- Good analytical thinking skills