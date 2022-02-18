PHP Developer

Feb 18, 2022

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Design and develop usingPHP

  • Design and development of websites
  • Design and development of linked software applications to the above
  • Design and development of HTML / web-based learning materials
  • Adherence to agreed timelines and due dates
  • Close cooperation with IT Project Manager
  • Behaves ethically and with integrity
  • Outputs driven, delivery focused
  • Service orientated and professional
  • Collaborative team player.
  • Flexible, proactive and adaptable.
  • Good analytical thinking skills

