Safety Data Management Specialist

DIVISION: Drug Safety

LOCATION: Sandton

REPORTS TO POSITION TITLE: Drug Safety Lead

POSITION SUMMARY

Company Worldwide Medical and Safety colleagues play a key role in connecting evidenced based, medical

decision support with colleagues and stakeholders to enable better health and treatment outcomes. Whether you

are creating framework necessary to ensure our evidence is scientifically sound, providing unbiased, medically

necessary expertise or investigating how to close gaps in data, our mission is simple. Empower healthcare

decisions regarding the safe and appropriate use of medicines for patients.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES

You will be relied on by the company to monitor its drug, biologics and medical devices surveillance program.

This will include intake, evaluation and processing of the adverse reports received. You will support the clinical

trial as well as the post marketing activities.

As a Senior Associate, your knowledge and skills will contribute towards the goals and objectives of the team.

Your focus and ability to meet team targets will help in completing important deliverables on time. Your

innovative use of communication tools and techniques will make it easy to manage difficult issues and help in

establishing consensus between teams.

It is your dedication and hard work that will make it possible for Company’s customers and patients to receive the medicines they need, when they need them.

Contribute to the completion of complex projects, manage own time to meet agreed targets and develop

plans for work activities on own projects within a team.

Provide oversight, team mentoring on case handling aspects, data extraction and analyses and conduct
follow-up activities.

follow-up activities.

Act as subject matter expert and liaise with key partners regarding safety data collection and data
reconciliation.

reconciliation.

reconciliation. Review, analyze, prepare, and complete safety-related reports within scope to determine the safety

profile of Company’s products and to meet regulatory requirements.

Review processed cases to verify accuracy, consistency and compliance with process requirements, and
review case data for special scenarios.

review case data for special scenarios.

Manage, where applicable, safety resources in the local team.

Provide specific pharmacovigilance or product knowledge and experience, as required by the business,

and mentor colleagues accordingly.

Provide specific pharmacovigilance or product knowledge and experience, as required by the business, and mentor colleagues accordingly.

Develop and maintain expertise of all assigned products, of applicable corporate policies.

Design and oversee the tracking of applicable safety metrics.

Manage project and process management meeting established deadlines.

And search functions in the safety database and data mart.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Bachelor's Degree, life sciences

At least 12 months pharmacovigilance experience

TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS Technical skills required and/or preferred, as applicable.

Demonstrated organizational/project management skills

Solid knowledge of global regulations and guidelines for drug development

Demonstrated analytical and statistical skill.

Ability to make decisions independently and resolve issues appropriately

Strong skills in productivity, organizational and time management in order to meet strict regulatory compliance goals

Fluent in spoken and written English

Desired Skills:

decision making

analytical

statistical

productivity

organizational

time management

excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Car Allowance

Fuel

13th Cheque

Performance Bonus

