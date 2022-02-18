SAP BI/BW Consultant at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from

users for Business Blueprint document.

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules.

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service

Level Agreements).

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.

Carrying out regression testing.

Development documentation.

Analyse and solve End-user authorisation issues.

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

Requirements:

7+ years experience.

Relevant IT/Business Degree.

Driver’s License.

Matric Certificate.

Understand the relevant Aftersales business

processes: Logistics, Sales.

SAP Analytics Cloud.

Eclipse.

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential.

SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial.

SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential.

SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential.

You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation.

Modules – SAP BW SAP BO.

Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time

and with excellent quality.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a SAP BI/BW Consultant.

