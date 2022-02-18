SAS Developer Contract Johannesburg up to R500 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Do you want to work for a company that is driven with helping businesses effect meaningful change in a consumer-driven world? They currently require the skills of a SAS Developer to join their team.

The incumbent will have to Read and Write SAS Enterprise guide codes.

APPLY NOW!!

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or related field

5-6 years commercial experience

SAS

SQL

NoSQL

ETL

JIRA

TeraData

Power BI

MicroSrategy

Responsibilities:

Read and Write SAS Enterprise Guide Code

Read SQL Code

Read NSQL Code

Convert SQL and Excel code into SAS Enterprise Code

ETL (Data onboarding onto SAS)

JIRA

TeraData (not a showstopper)

Visualisation tool experience (PowerBI or MicroStrategy)

Reference Number for this position is NN54482 which is a contract position based in Johannesburg offering a contract rate of up to R500 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

Jira

ETL

SAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position