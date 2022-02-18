Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer with REACT.js – Johannesburg – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies that is driven by technology and provides clients with innovative solutions.
You will be required to have a BSc in Computer Science and have extensive knowledge and experience with the web component framework such as React, Angular, Vue, HTML and CSS, or Web Components. Y
You would also be required to have good knowledge of modern web development and testing techniques and working experience with [URL Removed] and Redux.
Requirements:
- Candidates are required to have 6+ years’ experience in C#
- Net Core
- C#
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Python
- js
- SQL Server
- Redux
- Angular
- Vue
- HTML
- CSS
- .Net
- SASS
- Agile
Reference Number for this position is FM54401 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- SASS
- CSS
- Agile
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree