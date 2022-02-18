Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer with REACT.js – Johannesburg – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies that is driven by technology and provides clients with innovative solutions.

You will be required to have a BSc in Computer Science and have extensive knowledge and experience with the web component framework such as React, Angular, Vue, HTML and CSS, or Web Components. Y

You would also be required to have good knowledge of modern web development and testing techniques and working experience with [URL Removed] and Redux.

Requirements:

Candidates are required to have 6+ years’ experience in C#

Net Core

C#

JavaScript

TypeScript

Python

js

SQL Server

Redux

Angular

Vue

HTML

CSS

.Net

SASS

Agile

Reference Number for this position is FM54401 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

