Senior C# Full Stack Web Developer with REACT.js – Johannesburg – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 18, 2022

Join one of the top companies that is driven by technology and provides clients with innovative solutions.

You will be required to have a BSc in Computer Science and have extensive knowledge and experience with the web component framework such as React, Angular, Vue, HTML and CSS, or Web Components. Y

You would also be required to have good knowledge of modern web development and testing techniques and working experience with [URL Removed] and Redux.

Requirements:

  • Candidates are required to have 6+ years’ experience in C#
  • Net Core
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Python
  • js
  • SQL Server
  • Redux
  • Angular
  • Vue
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • .Net
  • SASS
  • Agile

Reference Number for this position is FM54401 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

