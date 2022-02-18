Senior Software Developer

The Role: Our client is looking for a Senior Software Developer. The successful incumbent will be responsible for developing, delivering and supporting applications, in which data is received from or rapidly made available to users of the system/s with as high degree of integrity as possible. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing reliable, stable, scalable, robust, secure and continually evolving high volume transaction systems using processes which are controlled, effective and efficient.

Skills and Experience: Minimum requirements:

At least 8 years experience within a development environment.

Relevant Diploma / Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field.

Demonstrated leadership skills.

5 years + SQL, C#, .NET Core and RESTful API experience.

Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software projects.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Advantageous:

Experience in document stores such as Couchbase / Mongo.

Experience in Message Brokers such as RabbitMQ / Kafka / Red Panda.

Key Accountabilities: Key responsibilities:

Design fit for purpose solutions, algorithms and planning.

Implementation of a solution that is complete, efficient and compatible.

implementation Ensure the solution has a high usability factor.

Implementation Ensure the solution is reliable.

Implementation Ensure the Solution has effective security.

Implementation Ensure the solution is maintainable.

Testing, verification and deploying.

Respond to outages and failures

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

