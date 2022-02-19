Business Intelligence Analyst Developer at Sasfin Bank

MAIN PURPOSE
The BI Developer is accountable for the development, maintenance, configuration and enhancement of all aspects related to the Business Intelligence Warehouse (BIW)This position involves using data analytics techniques to drive business strategy and performance. It includes a range of approaches and solutions from evaluating retrospectively, to forward-looking scenario planning and predictive modelling
KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
1. Systems and solution specifications
a) The BI Developer will contribute to the creation of the Functional Specification and all the required documentation to derive a solution and contribute in project review meetings by interpreting the BRD document into potential system functionality and rules and then assist to document the recommended solution into a Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)
- Analyst
a) Coordinate with Business Analysts and customers to develop business requirements and specification documents
b) Extract and visualise insights by integrating complex datasets and using visualisation software to report, where appropriate
c) Identify and resolve data reporting issues in a timely fashion
d) Apply data mining techniques and statistical analysis theory to ensure reliable, valid and credible insights are leveraged and shared across the team
- Development
a) Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance
b) Analyse information to determine, recommend and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system
c) Consult with customers and/or other departments on project status, proposals and technical issues such as software system design and maintenance
d) Store, retrieve and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and requirements
- Testing
a) Create test plans, test data and test packs for each system/project
b) Perform Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing within the provided or recommended test infrastructure and policies
- Change Management
a) Review the development of specified new functionality whether provided through internal developers or external vendors to ensure best practices are followed
b) Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested
c) Implement any security changes and assist with the audit thereof by the Governance and Change Manager
- Support
a) Provide second and third level support in order to resolve incidents within SLA timescales, conduct root cause analysis in order to resolve problems, updating all relevant process documentation
b) Log and follow-up on issues
c) Maintenance and correction of all production bugs
- Governance
a) Management and maintenance of development environment including source control
b) Management and maintenance of operational monitoring environment
c) Follow company and departmental policies and procedures
d) Follow all coding and documentation standard
DESCRIPTION OF TASKS
- Application Development
a) Daily maintenance to designated applications in the Production, QA and Development environments
b) Coding and testing as required to complete assigned tasks
- Service Management
a) Perform health system checks on areas of responsibility
b) Escalate issues within timescales allowed to third party vendors or other IT functions
- IT Procedures
a) Implement application standards including code, development, testing, change and release standards
- Feedback and activity updates to
a) Development Manager: Daily operational reporting to the Head of Applications. Prepare reports and correspondence concerning project specifications, activities and status
b) Project Managers: Status and progress updates as required
SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
Business/industry Experience
- Experienced in one or more of the following areas; banking, stockbroking, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade and Asset Finance
Education
- Matric plus appropriate tertiary qualification – B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred or Matric with four years relevant experience in IT
And a relevant industry certification such as:
- Microsoft Certified Technology (MCTS) – Business Intelligence 2008
- Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) – Business Intelligence 2008
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) – Business Intelligence 2012
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) – Business Intelligence 2012
Experience
- Four years’ experience in developing and maintaining Microsoft Business Intelligence Suite in an enterprise environment
- Two years’ experience in advanced Microsoft Excel
- Two years’ experience in Analysing and Profiling Data
- Three years’ experience in creating Physical and Logical Data Models
- Experience in dealing with Business
- Experience in a high-availability, online transacting environments
Technology
- Understanding of Microsoft .NET technologies and VB.Net/C# development
- Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodologies
- Understanding of planning a BI Infrastructure and Architecture
- Thorough understanding of Microsoft development tools and environments including:
- MSSQL Server 2012/2014
- MSSQL Server 2012/2014 Database Administration
- SQL Integration Services 2012/2014
- SQL Analysis Services 2012/2014 (including Tabular Models)
- SQL Reporting Services 2012/2014
- SQL Master Data Services 2012/2014
- SQL Data Quality Services 2012/2014
- Microsoft Performance Point Services
- Microsoft Power Pivot/Pivot Tables
- Microsoft Power View
- Microsoft Power Query
- Microsoft Power BI
- Microsoft GEO Maps
- T-SQL [Phone Number Removed];
- MS Office Professional [Phone Number Removed]; – advanced in Excel
- MS Visio
- Microsoft Visual Studio
Advantage
- Thorough understanding of Mobile BI / Datazen
- Understanding/experience SQL Server 2016
- Creation of Source to Target Mappings
- Dimensional Modelling
- Experience in DAX and MDX
REMUNERATION
CTC Market-related salary, based on qualification and experience.
Interested applicants can forward their CV to [Email Address Removed] by no later 28 February 2022.
Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.
*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submission.
About The Employer:
Beyond a bank
Sasfin is a bank-controlling company that provides a comprehensive range of specialist financial products and services for Business and Wealth clients. Our financial products and services focus on the needs of entrepreneurs, corporates, institutions, and high-net worth individuals. Sasfin is “beyond a bank” in that we go beyond the traditional expectations of the financial services industry and strive to deliver solutions with exceptional personalised service. We challenge ourselves to create tailor-made products and solutions that suit our clients’ needs – whether they are entrepreneurs or investors.
