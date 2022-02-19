Business Intelligence Analyst Developer at Sasfin Bank

MAIN PURPOSE

The BI Developer is accountable for the development, maintenance, configuration and enhancement of all aspects related to the Business Intelligence Warehouse (BIW)This position involves using data analytics techniques to drive business strategy and performance. It includes a range of approaches and solutions from evaluating retrospectively, to forward-looking scenario planning and predictive modelling

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

1. Systems and solution specifications

a) The BI Developer will contribute to the creation of the Functional Specification and all the required documentation to derive a solution and contribute in project review meetings by interpreting the BRD document into potential system functionality and rules and then assist to document the recommended solution into a Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)

Analyst

a) Coordinate with Business Analysts and customers to develop business requirements and specification documents

b) Extract and visualise insights by integrating complex datasets and using visualisation software to report, where appropriate

c) Identify and resolve data reporting issues in a timely fashion

d) Apply data mining techniques and statistical analysis theory to ensure reliable, valid and credible insights are leveraged and shared across the team

a) Coordinate with Business Analysts and customers to develop business requirements and specification documents b) Extract and visualise insights by integrating complex datasets and using visualisation software to report, where appropriate c) Identify and resolve data reporting issues in a timely fashion d) Apply data mining techniques and statistical analysis theory to ensure reliable, valid and credible insights are leveraged and shared across the team Development

a) Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance

b) Analyse information to determine, recommend and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system

c) Consult with customers and/or other departments on project status, proposals and technical issues such as software system design and maintenance

d) Store, retrieve and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and requirements

a) Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance b) Analyse information to determine, recommend and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system c) Consult with customers and/or other departments on project status, proposals and technical issues such as software system design and maintenance d) Store, retrieve and manipulate data for analysis of system capabilities and requirements Testing

a) Create test plans, test data and test packs for each system/project

b) Perform Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing within the provided or recommended test infrastructure and policies

a) Create test plans, test data and test packs for each system/project b) Perform Unit Testing and Systems Integration Testing within the provided or recommended test infrastructure and policies Change Management

a) Review the development of specified new functionality whether provided through internal developers or external vendors to ensure best practices are followed

b) Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested

c) Implement any security changes and assist with the audit thereof by the Governance and Change Manager

a) Review the development of specified new functionality whether provided through internal developers or external vendors to ensure best practices are followed b) Follow all change control processes to implement the agreed solution by ensuring that all changes in the system upgrades, systems configuration changes or application parameter changes have been approved by the Change Approval Board (CAB) and have been tested c) Implement any security changes and assist with the audit thereof by the Governance and Change Manager Support

a) Provide second and third level support in order to resolve incidents within SLA timescales, conduct root cause analysis in order to resolve problems, updating all relevant process documentation

b) Log and follow-up on issues

c) Maintenance and correction of all production bugs

a) Provide second and third level support in order to resolve incidents within SLA timescales, conduct root cause analysis in order to resolve problems, updating all relevant process documentation b) Log and follow-up on issues c) Maintenance and correction of all production bugs Governance

a) Management and maintenance of development environment including source control

b) Management and maintenance of operational monitoring environment

c) Follow company and departmental policies and procedures

d) Follow all coding and documentation standard

DESCRIPTION OF TASKS

Application Development

a) Daily maintenance to designated applications in the Production, QA and Development environments

b) Coding and testing as required to complete assigned tasks

a) Daily maintenance to designated applications in the Production, QA and Development environments b) Coding and testing as required to complete assigned tasks Service Management

a) Perform health system checks on areas of responsibility

b) Escalate issues within timescales allowed to third party vendors or other IT functions

a) Perform health system checks on areas of responsibility b) Escalate issues within timescales allowed to third party vendors or other IT functions IT Procedures

a) Implement application standards including code, development, testing, change and release standards

a) Implement application standards including code, development, testing, change and release standards Feedback and activity updates to

a) Development Manager: Daily operational reporting to the Head of Applications. Prepare reports and correspondence concerning project specifications, activities and status

b) Project Managers: Status and progress updates as required

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

Business/industry Experience

Experienced in one or more of the following areas; banking, stockbroking, transactional finance, Debtor, Trade and Asset Finance

Education

Matric plus appropriate tertiary qualification – B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc. (Information Systems) preferred or Matric with four years relevant experience in IT

And a relevant industry certification such as:

Microsoft Certified Technology (MCTS) – Business Intelligence 2008

Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) – Business Intelligence 2008

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) – Business Intelligence 2012

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) – Business Intelligence 2012

Experience

Four years’ experience in developing and maintaining Microsoft Business Intelligence Suite in an enterprise environment

Two years’ experience in advanced Microsoft Excel

Two years’ experience in Analysing and Profiling Data

Three years’ experience in creating Physical and Logical Data Models

Experience in dealing with Business

Experience in a high-availability, online transacting environments

Technology

Understanding of Microsoft .NET technologies and VB.Net/C# development

Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodologies

Understanding of planning a BI Infrastructure and Architecture

Thorough understanding of Microsoft development tools and environments including:

MSSQL Server 2012/2014

MSSQL Server 2012/2014 Database Administration

SQL Integration Services 2012/2014

SQL Analysis Services 2012/2014 (including Tabular Models)

SQL Reporting Services 2012/2014

SQL Master Data Services 2012/2014

SQL Data Quality Services 2012/2014

Microsoft Performance Point Services

Microsoft Power Pivot/Pivot Tables

Microsoft Power View

Microsoft Power Query

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft GEO Maps

T-SQL [Phone Number Removed];

MS Office Professional [Phone Number Removed]; – advanced in Excel

MS Visio

Microsoft Visual Studio

Advantage

Thorough understanding of Mobile BI / Datazen

Understanding/experience SQL Server 2016

Creation of Source to Target Mappings

Dimensional Modelling

Experience in DAX and MDX

REMUNERATION

CTC Market-related salary, based on qualification and experience.

Interested applicants can forward their CV to [Email Address Removed] by no later 28 February 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to undergo employment checks.

*Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submission.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

Data

Business Intelligence

Wealth

SQL

PowerBI

SSRS

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Beyond a bank

Sasfin is a bank-controlling company that provides a comprehensive range of specialist financial products and services for Business and Wealth clients. Our financial products and services focus on the needs of entrepreneurs, corporates, institutions, and high-net worth individuals. Sasfin is “beyond a bank” in that we go beyond the traditional expectations of the financial services industry and strive to deliver solutions with exceptional personalised service. We challenge ourselves to create tailor-made products and solutions that suit our clients’ needs – whether they are entrepreneurs or investors.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position