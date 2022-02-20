JUNIOR TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

JNR TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Grade 12 or N3

Minimum 3-5 years experience in Technical Administration

Experience with ERP, Business Central or Navision

Computer literate (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Liaise with Stakeholders on Technical queries

Create and maintain Bill of Materials

Update and maintain ERP System

Assist Quality, Production, Internal and External Sales with

Queries

Manage workshop BOM

Audit BOMs and liaise with Designers, Engineers

Vendor Changes and Updates

Issuing of Drawings to Stakeholders

Learn more/Apply for this position