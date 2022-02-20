JUNIOR TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

JNR TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
Grade 12 or N3
Minimum 3-5 years experience in Technical Administration
Experience with ERP, Business Central or Navision
Computer literate (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Liaise with Stakeholders on Technical queries
Create and maintain Bill of Materials
Update and maintain ERP System
Assist Quality, Production, Internal and External Sales with
Queries
Manage workshop BOM
Audit BOMs and liaise with Designers, Engineers
Vendor Changes and Updates
Issuing of Drawings to Stakeholders