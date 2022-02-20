JUNIOR TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Feb 20, 2022

JNR TECHNICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
 Grade 12 or N3
 Minimum 3-5 years experience in Technical Administration
Experience with ERP, Business Central or Navision
 Computer literate (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Liaise with Stakeholders on Technical queries
 Create and maintain Bill of Materials
Update and maintain ERP System
 Assist Quality, Production, Internal and External Sales with
Queries
Manage workshop BOM
 Audit BOMs and liaise with Designers, Engineers
Vendor Changes and Updates
 Issuing of Drawings to Stakeholders

