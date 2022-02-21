Android Mobile (Kotlin) Developer

Work from home role but Johannesburg based

Minimum of 3 years experience in Mobile (Android) development with Kotlin as part of your tech stack

Ui / UX skills advantageous

Excellent communication skills – reaching out to the team and communicating with management regarding blockers, wins, challenges.

Develop and maintain mobile applications

Tech Stack:

Kotlin

Java – basic understanding

Xml

Android Studio

Firebase

Able to build, test and deploy to production (Android app store)

Bonus: typescript and sql

Employer & Job Benefits:

18 days leave

