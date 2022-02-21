Android Mobile (Kotlin) Developer

Work from home role but Johannesburg based
Minimum of 3 years experience in Mobile (Android) development with Kotlin as part of your tech stack
Ui / UX skills advantageous
Excellent communication skills – reaching out to the team and communicating with management regarding blockers, wins, challenges.
Develop and maintain mobile applications
Tech Stack:
Kotlin
Java – basic understanding
Xml
Android Studio
Firebase
Able to build, test and deploy to production (Android app store)
Bonus: typescript and sql
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 18 days leave