Business Analyst – Information Security Defence at Datonomy Solutions

Feb 21, 2022

  • To understand the current business environment: Analyse and understand the current business environment Analyse and understand the current business strategies Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
  • To identify and understand business requirements: Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
  • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
  • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
  • To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements: Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
  • Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
  • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
  • To deliver the required solution: Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation
  • Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification
  • Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
  • Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing Understand, document and escalate project risks Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
  • To train business users: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
  • To continuously support the business environment: Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
  • Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities

Qualifications

  • B. Degree
  • FTI BA Certification – Desirable

Experience

  • 3-5 years solid Business analysis experience in an information security environment
  • 2-3 years Retail industry desirable
  • Experience in and an understanding of Information security including Cyber Security with understanding of (Data loss prevention, privileged access management, endpoint security, encryption)

Knowledge and Skills

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects relating to information security defense
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Information Security
  • Defence

Learn more/Apply for this position