Business Analyst IT at Financial Services Industry

Business Analyst for tertiary qualification and relevant experience in the Financial Services Industry with an understanding of the software development process, required for this a reputable FSP, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification essential

Relevant BA experience within the Financial Services Industry essential

Experience in analysing CRM solutions required

Agile / Scrum experience required

Expert understanding of the software development process required

Knowledge of Wealth management and adviser value propositions required

Ability to translate business requirements into technology terminology required

Responsibilities:

Assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development

Liaising with business (pre-development) and testing (post development) to ensure requirements are met

Function as the representative of the team during sessions with business

Documentation of platform functionality in consistent sustainable format

Provide testers with UAT test packs

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements

Create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Management of development as well as data sourcing function

Desired Skills:

business analyst

agile

CR

software development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

