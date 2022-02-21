Calling on young entrepreneurs to make their mark

Fetola, in partnership with FNB, is looking to give aspiring entrepreneurs the business skills they need to succeed through its Youth Start-up Accelerator (YSA).

It is designed to help unemployed youths, graduates, matriculants and aspiring entrepreneurs turn innovative ideas into feasible businesses.

“The government has announced many encouraging programmes to increase youth employment, but we believe in empowering youth to create jobs for themselves and their peers. South Africa’s young people are full of potential and innovation, and the YSA programme looks to unleash that,” says Busisiwe Bebeza, programme manager: business incubation at Fetola.

YSA is a one-year programme designed to help young aspiring entrepreneurs grow and develop their business ideas – and to turn the tide on youth unemployment while they’re at it. This progamme is calling all hustlers, dreamers and creators, to be one of 100 youth to harness their power to grow Mzansi by growing their business ideas.

YSA is a platform dedicated to connecting and engaging with South African youth start-ups during the critical beginning stages of their businesses. It aims to nurture the next generation of South African movers and shakers, by giving them the skills they need so that their businesses not only survive but thrive.

Mentorship, job shadowing opportunities and skills training will encourage participants to learn how to think like the best, master their mindset and own their motivation.

“There are numerous challenges facing our young entrepreneurs, but there are also programmes such as YSA that offer targeted and tailor-made solutions to help young entrepreneurs learn the skills they need to thrive. We know young entrepreneurs has what it takes to become the next generation of economic drivers. By being part of YSA, they have the chance to empower and grow the iKasi economy. It’s time to make growing Mzansi their business,” says Bebeza.