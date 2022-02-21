Data Coordinator (Wits RHI) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To manage the inventory of source documents and CRFs by tracking data entry, ensuring data entry deadlines are met, and assuring quality data is maintained

Supervision of data team

Location:

22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow

Key performance areas:

Identifying Data entry records using source documents

Compile weekly data collection together with data capturer

Monitoring of all CRFs where indicated before capturing

Keep tracking log of identified errors

Identify error resolution with Data Capturer before data entry

Ensure correction of quality checked data

Training and instructing new data capture on data entry forms

Instructing data captures on data collection and reporting

Assisting data capture with data entry questions and error resolution prior to data reporting

Identifying errors and inconsistencies

Assisting data manager with a resolution of errors and inconsistencies

Assisting data manager in the management of project-related reports

Complete tasks delegated by the data manager

Training of data capturers

Data entry for the project when indicated by the supervisor using provided data entry systems in concordance with entry guidelines

Communicate effectively with the data management team

Provide Effective and efficient telephonic and e-mail communication

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities

Required minimum education and training:

Certification in Data Management

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 2 years working experience in data co-ordination

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Working knowledge of data entry systems (MS Access, SQL, Datafax)

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages (Word, Excel & Outlook)

GCP trained

Demands of the job:

Able to work under pressure

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

